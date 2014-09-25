Greenback remains close to 4-year peaks after mixed US reports

The US currency remained close to four-year highs against a basket of other major currencies on Thursday, after data showed that U.S. jobless claims rose less than expected last week and as expectations for an early U.S. rate hike continued to support.

As Investing.com reports, the U.S. Department of Labor said the number of individuals filing for initial jobless benefits in the week ending September 20 increased by 12,000 to 293,000, from the previous week's revised total of 281,000. Analysts, however, had expected jobless claims to rise by 19,000 to 300,000 last week.

Meanwhile, official data showed that U.S. durable goods orders dropped by 18.2% in August, after an increase of 22.5% in July, whose figure was revised down from a previously estimated gain of 22.6%. Analysts had expected durable goods orders to decline by 18.0% last month. Core durable goods orders, which exclude transportation items, rose 0.7% last month, in line with expectations, after a 0.5% fall in July, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated 0.7% drop.

The dollar strengthened earlier after Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher said the U.S. central bank may start raising interest rates around the spring of 2015.

USD/JPY edged up 0.17%, hovering close to a six-year peak at 109.22.

Moreover, USD/CAD hit fresh six-month highs, gaining 0.51% to 1.1114.

The euro dropped to nearly two-year lows against the dollar, with EUR/USD last down 0.43% at 1.2725 after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated the bank's commitment to act with more policy measures to boost inflation in the euro zone.

"We stand ready to use additional unconventional instruments within our mandate, and alter the size or composition of our unconventional interventions should it become necessary to further address risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation," Draghi said.

On Wednesday, Mario Draghi had already vowed to keep monetary policy "accommodative" for as long as needed, and to use every tool at the ECB's disposal to fight deflation.

Elsewhere in the markets, GBP/USD slid 0.26% to 1.6299, while USD/CHF rose 0.37% to trade near 14-month highs at 0.9490.

The Confederation of British Industry earlier reported that its index of realized sales fell to 31 this month, from a reading of 37 in August, compared to expectations for a decline to 30.

The Aussie and kiwi sharply fell. AUD/USD retreated 0.84% near seven-month lows at 0.8810 after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said the bank is considering steps to limit home loans to investors, who are distorting the housing market.

NZD/USD plummeted 1.60% to trade near a one-year trough at 0.7948, as Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler signaled that he is prepared to sell the nation's currency to weaken it. Mr. Wheeler added that the kiwi's current level is unjustified and unsustainable.