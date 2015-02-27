USDCAD Technical Analysis - prices are too close to support to justify entering short

The US Dollar continues to oscillate in a range above the 1.23 figure against its Canadian counterpart having begun a downward reversal as expected. Near-term support is in the 1.2328-81area, marked by the 38.2%Fibonacci retracement and the January 27 low, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 50% level at 1.2181. Alternatively, a turn above trend line resistance at 1.2564 opens the door for a challenge of the 23.6% Fib expansion at 1.2646.







Resistance

Support 1.2564 1.2328 1.2646

1.2181

1.2827

1.2035



Prices are too close to support to justify entering short from a risk/reward perspective. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bullish reversal signal suggests that taking up the long side is premature. With that in mind, we will remain flat for now.