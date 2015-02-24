Gold nears 7-year lows, as dollar strengthens

Gold traded near a seven-week low as the dollar strengthened and Greece’s creditors reviewed a list of debt-reduction policies.

April Comex gold was last down $1.70 at $1,199.10 an ounce. May Comex silver last traded up $0.001 at $16.295 an ounce.

Silver for May delivery added 0.2 percent to $16.335 an ounce in New York. Palladium was little changed at $788.10 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $1,165.30 an ounce, after dropping to the lowest since 2009 on Monday.

When turmoil over Greece helped spur demand for the greenback, gold almost totally eliminated gains made in January.



The country moved closer to winning an extension of the bailout program after the head of the group of euro-region finance ministers said creditors were favorable toward the government’s package of new economic measures.

Meanwhile, the market place awaits what is arguably the most important development this week: testimony from Fed Chair Janet Yellen in front of the U.S. Congress.