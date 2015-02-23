JPMorgan: Deposit outflows from Greece's banks rose last week to around 3 billion euros

According to JP Morgan estimates, deposit outflows from Greece's banks rose last week to around 3 billion euros before Friday's last-minute aid extension agreement with the country's euro zone creditors. Greece is discussing a list of reforms including measures to tackle tax evasion and corruption with international partners to ensure it is accepted. Approval will secure the financial lifeline outlined on Friday.

The 50 percent increase in the pace of outflows from the prior week's 2 billion euros meant Greek banks were on track to run out of collateral for new loans in eight weeks as opposed to 14 the week before, JP Morgan said quoted by Reuters.

The conclusion is based on the calculation that of a maximum 108 billion euros of financing available from the European Central Bank and Greek central bank, Greek banks have already used up 85 billion euros, leaving them with 23 billion euros if needed. Hard data on Greek bank deposit flows come with a long time lag, meaning estimates are the most up-to-date guides.

Outflows vividly accelerated during last week, more than 1 billion euros over Wednesday and Thursday, three senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday, and about 1 billion euros on Friday alone, another senior banker said.