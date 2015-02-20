Trading News Events: Canada Retail Sales

A slowdown in Canada Retail Sales may spur a larger advance in USD/CAD as the Bank of Canada (BoC) adopts a more cautious outlook for the region.



What’s Expected:

Why Is This Event Important:



Following the surprise rate cut at the January 21 meeting, a further deterioration in the growth outlook may prompt BoC Governor Stephen Poloz to relay a more dovish tone for monetary policy and show a greater willingness to further reduce the benchmark interest rate in an effort to generate a stronger recovery.

Nevertheless, easing inflation along with the ongoing improvement in the labor market may boost household spending, and a better-than-expected print may push USD/CAD back towards the monthly low (1.2350) as it limit’s the BoC’s scope to implement offer lower borrowing-costs.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish CAD Trade: Canada Retail Sales Slip 0.4% or Greater



Need green, five-minute candle following a dismal sales report to consider long USD/CAD entry.

If the market reaction favors a bearish Canadian dollar trade, establish long with two position.

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; use at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.

Bullish CAD Trade: Private-Sector Consumption Tops Market Forecast

Need red, five-minute candle following the release to look at a short USD/CAD trade.

Carry out the same setup as the bearish loonie trade, just in the opposite direction.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Need a break of the near-term bearish momentum in RSI to favor a resumption of the long-term bullish trend.

Interim Resistance: 1.2797 (February high) to 1.2800 (38.2% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.2340 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2390 (161.8% expansion)

Impact that the Canada Retail Sales report has had on CAD during the last month

Period Data Released Survey Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) NOV

2014 01/23/2015 13:30 GMT -0.2% 0.4% -22 -17

Canada’s Retail Sales unexpectedly increased 0.4% in November, led by a 5.2% rise in discretionary spending on clothing and accessories. Indeed, lower energy price may continue to prop up household spending as it boosts disposable incomes, but the sharp decline in oil may present a larger headwind for the overall economy as the Bank of Canada (BoC) defies market expectations and cuts the benchmark interest rates in an effort to promote investment. Nevertheless, the better-than-expected print pushed USD/CAD below the 1.2400 handle, but the pair bounced back during the North America trade to end the session at 1.2422.