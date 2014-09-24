



September 24th 2014. Scalped EURUSD and XAUUSD overnight, quite profitable…..again.

NZDUSD – So it may be a false dawn but I’m interested in the fact that Kiwi closed off the lows yesterday and is slightly higher this morning. Not much to write home about except looking at that other pair AUDNZD we have managed to put in a daily higher high coming off oversold conditions. Trying to predict the bottom or top of anything is a fools game BUT technically a higher high is worth taking note of. I bought AUDNZD

EURUSD – A close above 1.30 should set things up finally for a continuation higher. Conversely and weekly, multi-year key support now comes in at 1.2750 and that is well within reach. Any moves lower than that should be temporary (if at all) before we work off these weekly and daily oversold conditions.

USDJPY Do not get caught short. Watch out for that bullish engulfing candle to take out 1.0945 for a continuation into the 110.00’s.

AUDNZD – Yesterday I said “Look for opportunities to buy above 1.0985 for a continuation higher in the coming sessions.” That is why I bought some today.

XAUUSD – Gold is more likely in my view to test multi-year lows at $1180 especially in a strong dollar environment. $1214 is a key support level to watch on a medium term basis though perhaps we need to work off daily oversold conditions.

