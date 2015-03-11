How to Trade - Building Equity Amount of $62,500 Under 1 Year
Trading Systems

How to Trade - Building Equity Amount of $62,500 Under 1 Year

11 March 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
3
496

I will add $800 as an equity amount in 1 Month
I will make $1 .....................in (1/$800) Month
I will make $62,500.............in (1/$800) x $62,500 Months = 78.125 Months

Let's convert it to year.

12 Months make 1 Year
1 Month makes (1/12) Year
78.125 Months make (1/12) x 78.125 Years = 6.5 Years.

So, do you have the patience to build this equity amount ONLY in 78 months or 6 and half years?

Alternatively, you can start with much bigger principal investment.

No wonder more than 95% of the trader fail to obtain fulltime forex trader status because of the following reasons...

  • They are under capitalized.
  • They are over exposed to the risk.
  • They lack experience.
  • They lack education.
  • and finally they lack the patience to build buffer amount and equity amount.

If you plan to build equity amount of $62,500 so you can become fulltime forex trader under 1 year. This way you can work out plan to make about $10,000 per month and comfortably withdraw $5000 monthly.

How much initial principal investment do you need?

We need to build buffer amount of $62,500 from our unknown principal investment under 1 year (=12 Months).

In 1 Year (= 12 Months) I need to build buffer amount of $62,500
In 1 Month (=4 Weeks) ..............................$62,500/12 = $5,208.333
In 1 week (=5 trading days).........................($5208.333/4) = $1302.08
In 1 trading day ...................................($1302.08/5) = $260.42

Let's check back...
= $260.42 x 5
= $1302.1 x 4
= $5,208.4 x 12
= $62,500.8

So in order to become fulltime forex trader I need to make $260.42 per day as a buffer amount. How much do I need as a seed money?

At the rate of 20 PIPs per trade per day, I need to trade 1 Regular lot and 3 mini lots at any given time.

For a regular 1 lot trade, 1 PIP pays me $10
...........................20 PIPs ......20 x $10 = $200
For a mini 1 lot trade, 1 PIP pays me $1
...........1 lot trade, 20 PIPs pays me 20 x $1 = $20
...........3 lots trade, 20 PIPs pays me 20 x 3 x $1 = $60

Therefore, Total Gain is...
= $200 + $60
= $260

If I add my total risks then Risk Measure I + Risk Measure II is...
= $500 + $150
= $650 at any trade at any give time.

Now,
So $650 is 1% of what principal investment?

Mathematically,
$650 = 1% x ???
or, $650 = 0.01 x ???
or, $650/0.01 = ???
or, ??? = $65,000

Let's check if we start with Principal investment of $65,000 can we build a buffer amount of $62,500?

Risk 1% of $65,000
= $650

At the most I can risk $650 that means I can take not more than 1 regular lots and 3 mini lots per trade on a risk of 1% of principal investment or 50 PIPs stop loss limit.

For 1 regular lot trade 50 PIPs loss = 50 x $10 = $500
For 3 mini lot trades 50 PIPs loss = 50 x 3 x $1 = $150

Add total risk = $500 + $150 = $650 per day.

At 20 PIPs profit per trade,
For 1 regular lot trade 20 PIPs profit = 20 x $10 = $200
For 3 mini lot trades 20 PIPs profit = 20 x 3 x $1 = $60

Add total profit = $200 + $60 = $260 per day.

So,
I will make $260 in 1 trading day
I will make $1 in...1/$260 trading day
I will make $62,500 (=as a buffer amount) in (1/$260) x $62,500 = 240.384 days

For our purpose,
5 trading days make 1 week
1 trading day make 1/5 week
240.384 trading days make (1/5) x 240.384 weeks = 48 weeks

Equivalently, we'll reach our goal in 48 weeks or 1 year.

Next, practice how much capital investment you will need if you want to become fulltime forex trader under 6 months.

#Trading Strategies, Equity, traders