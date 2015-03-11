How to Trade - Building Equity Amount of $62,500 Under 1 Year

I will add $800 as an equity amount in 1 Month

I will make $1 .....................in (1/$800) Month

I will make $62,500.............in (1/$800) x $62,500 Months = 78.125 Months

Let's convert it to year.

12 Months make 1 Year

1 Month makes (1/12) Year

78.125 Months make (1/12) x 78.125 Years = 6.5 Years.

So, do you have the patience to build this equity amount ONLY in 78 months or 6 and half years?

Alternatively, you can start with much bigger principal investment.



No wonder more than 95% of the trader fail to obtain fulltime forex trader status because of the following reasons...

They are under capitalized.

They are over exposed to the risk.

They lack experience.

They lack education.

and finally they lack the patience to build buffer amount and equity amount.

If you plan to build equity amount of $62,500 so you can become fulltime forex trader under 1 year. This way you can work out plan to make about $10,000 per month and comfortably withdraw $5000 monthly.

How much initial principal investment do you need?



We need to build buffer amount of $62,500 from our unknown principal investment under 1 year (=12 Months).

In 1 Year (= 12 Months) I need to build buffer amount of $62,500

In 1 Month (=4 Weeks) ..............................$62,500/12 = $5,208.333

In 1 week (=5 trading days).........................($5208.333/4) = $1302.08

In 1 trading day ...................................($1302.08/5) = $260.42

Let's check back...

= $260.42 x 5

= $1302.1 x 4

= $5,208.4 x 12

= $62,500.8

So in order to become fulltime forex trader I need to make $260.42 per day as a buffer amount. How much do I need as a seed money?

At the rate of 20 PIPs per trade per day, I need to trade 1 Regular lot and 3 mini lots at any given time.

For a regular 1 lot trade, 1 PIP pays me $10

...........................20 PIPs ......20 x $10 = $200

For a mini 1 lot trade, 1 PIP pays me $1

...........1 lot trade, 20 PIPs pays me 20 x $1 = $20

...........3 lots trade, 20 PIPs pays me 20 x 3 x $1 = $60

Therefore, Total Gain is...

= $200 + $60

= $260

If I add my total risks then Risk Measure I + Risk Measure II is...

= $500 + $150

= $650 at any trade at any give time.

Now,

So $650 is 1% of what principal investment?

Mathematically,

$650 = 1% x ???

or, $650 = 0.01 x ???

or, $650/0.01 = ???

or, ??? = $65,000

Let's check if we start with Principal investment of $65,000 can we build a buffer amount of $62,500?

Risk 1% of $65,000

= $650

At the most I can risk $650 that means I can take not more than 1 regular lots and 3 mini lots per trade on a risk of 1% of principal investment or 50 PIPs stop loss limit.

For 1 regular lot trade 50 PIPs loss = 50 x $10 = $500

For 3 mini lot trades 50 PIPs loss = 50 x 3 x $1 = $150



Add total risk = $500 + $150 = $650 per day.

At 20 PIPs profit per trade,

For 1 regular lot trade 20 PIPs profit = 20 x $10 = $200

For 3 mini lot trades 20 PIPs profit = 20 x 3 x $1 = $60

Add total profit = $200 + $60 = $260 per day.

So,

I will make $260 in 1 trading day

I will make $1 in...1/$260 trading day

I will make $62,500 (=as a buffer amount) in (1/$260) x $62,500 = 240.384 days

For our purpose,

5 trading days make 1 week

1 trading day make 1/5 week

240.384 trading days make (1/5) x 240.384 weeks = 48 weeks

Equivalently, we'll reach our goal in 48 weeks or 1 year.

Next, practice how much capital investment you will need if you want to become fulltime forex trader under 6 months.