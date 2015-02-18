10 Wednesday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Wednesday Reads

18 February 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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  • Why Active Management Fell Off a Cliff – Perhaps Permanently (TRBbut see If you want to make money on the markets you’ve got to tune out the noise (National Post)
  • Apple Pay gets a big vote of confidence from the U.S. government (The Switch)
  • At UPS, the Algorithm Is the Driver (WSJ)
  • In the one-thousand four-hundred and ninety-seven days since the market bottomed, we have admittedly been early in our call that the next shoe will drop. . .” (Irrelevant Investor)
  • Jesse Livermore: The Greatest Trader Who Ever Lived (Crossing Wall Street)
  • The size of the recent macro policy failure (Mainly Macro) see also Why do non-experts think they know about macroeconomics? (Noahpinion)
  • Get Ready for $10 Oil (Bloomberg View)
  • ‘From Atoms to Bits’: A Brilliant Visual History of American Ideas (The Atlantic)
  • Arctic glacier’s galloping melt baffles scientists (Climate News Network) see also Why climate scientists are right about how hot the planet is going to get (Washington Post)
  • How to Cause a Measles Epidemic in Five Easy Steps (Albert Einstein College of Medicine)


What are you reading?

#Trading Strategies, ebook, book, algorithm, Jesse Livermore