EURUSD Technical Analysis - EURUSD stuck between Gann levels

18 February 2015, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
As we noted yesterday, this week is shaping up to be an important one for the euro from a near-term timing perspective as various cyclical relationships will be aligning over the next couple of days. The same can be said about GBP/USD as the exchange rate has similar influences these next few days. Our view is the same in the sense that if Cable is going to see a quick and orderly resumption of the downtrend then this is probably where it should happen. Continued strength in the pound into the latter part of this week through key resistance at 1.5440 would serve to undermine these negative cyclical influences and set the stage for a deeper correction higher over the next couple of weeks into the next important ‘turn window’ eyed around the first week of March.

  • EUR/USD is in consolidation mode near the 3rd square root relationship of the year’s low
  • Our near-term trend bias remains positive while above 1.1315
  • Interim resistance is seen around 1.1445, but a move through 1.1515 is really required to signal that a more meaningful extension higher is underway
  • An important turn window is eyed here
  • A close below 1.1315 would turn us negative on the exchange rate

Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2
EUR/USD 1.1315 1.1360 1.1405 1.1445 1.1515
