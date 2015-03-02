When to Trade
Trading Systems

When to Trade

2 March 2015, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
1 358
  • Hour: Which hours of the day will produce the best trades?
  • Session: Which trading session has the most action?
  • Day: What is the range for particular days of the week?
  • Month: Do the days of the month differ?
One of the key elements of any trading system is market timing. Many traders fail to account for timing when making trading decisions, and those who do often rely on their instinct of market timing rather than empirical data. The sophisticated investor uses advanced timing techniques to optimize market entry and exit.

WHEN TO TRADE: Hours of the Day

Average range in pips for the four majors, Eastern Time:

WHEN TO TRADE: Trading Session

Average range in pips for the four majors:

WHEN TO TRADE: Day of the Week

Average range in pips for the four majors:

WHEN TO TRADE: Day of the Month

Average range in pips for the four majors:


#Trading Strategies, how to trade, market timing