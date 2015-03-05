Something to Read - Naked Forex: High-Probability Techniques for Trading Without Indicators

Alex Nekritin









Most forex traders lose because they persist in believing three myths of successful trading:



Myth 1: successful trading must beindicator-based.

Myth 2: successful trading must be complex.

Myth3: successful trading is dependent on the trading system. Well, it's time to get over these misconceptions and start winning, sayauthors Alexander Nekritin and Walter Peters in Naked Forex.

Long before computers and calculators, trading was handledwithout complex technical analysis and indicators. Trading was old school - based on using only price charts - and it was simple, profitable, and easy to implement. In Naked Forex, they show you how to successfully trade this way.

This lively, three-part book lays out the authors' techniques indetail:



The first part walks you through the fundamentals of forextrading and establishes the ruling tenet of all naked forextrading: price is king.

In Part Two, the authors share methods thatlead to profits, including using resistance zones, price patterns,transitions, and such intriguing trade setups as Wammies, Moolahs,and the Last Kiss.

In the last part of the book, you'll learn tounderstand your own trading psyche. Mastering your own attitudestoward risk, says coauthor Peters, who is also a PhD in psychology,is how you finally become a true professional trader.

Engaging and informative, this practical guide touches on many provocative topics, including:

Is it possible to outwit some of the most determined,intelligent, and well-resourced traders in the world? Find out whatit takes

The concept of "zones" and the seven most important things youneed to know about them

Six key stages you must address for every trade

Are you a runner or a gunner? When it comes to exiting a tradewith money, it's important to know

The one secret expert traders all share, why boring is good, andsix steps to becoming an expert

Why understanding yourself is paramount. What is your attitudetowards money? What are your biases? Find out how to find out

Naked trading is liberating, exhilarating, and frees you tofocus on markets, instead of the indicators, say Nekritin andPeters. Follow their proprietary techniques to profitability with Naked Forex.