Tom O'Brien discusses with Mike O'Hara about opportunities for high frequency trading in the Russian market

In this video, recorded at TradeTech Europe 2013 in London, Tom O'Brien, Head of International Sales at Moscow Exchange, talks to Mike O'Hara of HFT Review about opportunities for high frequency trading firms in the Russian market.

Mike O'Hara created the High Frequency Trading Review in early 2010, to discuss the players, the technology, the news stories, the controversy and everything else that makes HFT such a fascinating topic. Since then, the HFT Review has gone on to become one of the top-ranked websites worldwide for information related to HFT and algo trading.







HFT Review is the industry's only online, social media-enabled publication devoted to the topic of high frequency trading, where we discuss the people, the strategies, the technology, the regulations and the controversy that makes HFT such a fascinating and fast-changing topic.





