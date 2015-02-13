China Mobile and Chinese search engine Baidu reached a deal to jointly build a new-generation mobile Internet cloud computing center

The center is named Baidu Yizhuang New-generation Search Data Center (first phase) and financial terms of the deal were not released..

According to China Mobile, this will become the industry's first large-scale cloud computing center which targets mobile Internet businesses.



Baidu Yizhuang New-generation Search Data Center (first phase) is jointly invested and constructed by China Mobile and Baidu. With a total construction area of about 38,000 square meters, it plans to deploy over 40,000 servers. The new cloud computing center will adopt green energy-saving design ideas and apply Baidu's patent technologies. Its technical parameters will reportedly be the highest density, lowest power consumption, and most balanced in China.



The data center will reportedly begin operation at the beginning of 2016. By then, China Mobile will provide 1,388 high-power high-density cabinets to Baidu.



At present, China Mobile's cloud computing bases in Beijing and Guangzhou have already put into operation, and its projects in Harbin, Guizhou and Suzhou are undergoing construction.