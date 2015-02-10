Baidu Restructures Into Three Major Business Groups - Baidu's president Zhang Yaqin and vice president Wang Zhan will be responsible

Robin Li, founder of Baidu.com, announced via an internal email that the company will integrate its existing business groups and business units into three major business groups.



Baidu has confirmed the news and said that the three major business groups will be a mobile service business group, emerging business group, and search business group.



The internal email revealed that Baidu's existing mobile cloud business unit and LBS business unit will be integrated and form the new mobile service business group. Baidu's vice president Li Mingyuan and vice president Liu Jun will be responsible for this business group, and Liu will report to Li.



The existing new business group, user consumer business group, and international business unit will be integrated and form the new emerging business group. Baidu's president Zhang Yaqin and vice president Wang Zhan will be responsible for this business group, and Wang will report to Zhang.



The existing search underlying technology sector of the mobile cloud business unit and mobile search alliance business will be integrated into the search business group. This search business group, along with group buying business, will continue to be commanded by Baidu's senior vice president Xiang Hailong and vice president Wang Haifeng, and Wang will report to Xiang.



