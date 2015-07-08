Alcatel-Lucent has signed CNY8.1 billion framework agreements with China Mobile and China Unicom

According to the agreements, Alcatel-Lucent will support the transformation of the two carriers and help them build faster and more cost-effective nationwide mobile and fixed broadband networks. By signing the framework agreements with two major telecom carriers, Alcatel-Lucent has become an important technical supplier during the implementation of "Broadband China" strategy.

The annual agreement signed between Alcatel-Lucent and China Mobile is valued at CNY4.53 billion, which is about EUR656 million; and the one signed with China Unicom is valued at CNY3.59 billion, which is about EUR520 million. Basing on the agreements, Alcatel-Lucent will provide them with mobile and fixed super broadband access, IP router, and Agile Optical Networking solutions. The company will also offer NFV and SDN technologies.