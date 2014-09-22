Opening Weekend Sales Of iPhone 6 Topped 10 Million - three days after the product’s release

Apple has said that opening weekend sales for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus have topped 10 million, a new record, the company said Monday morning.

“Sales for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus exceeded our expectations for the launch weekend, and we couldn’t be happier,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said, noting that the sales broke “all previous sell-through records by a large margin.”





The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launched on Sept. 19 in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, and the U.K. The models will be released in 20 additional countries on Sept. 26, with the total increasing to 115 nations by the end of the year.



iPhone 6 comes in gold, silver or space gray, and is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $199 (US) for the 16GB model, $299 (US) for the 64GB model and, for the first time, a new 128GB model for $399 (US) with a two-year contract. iPhone 6 Plus comes in gold, silver or space gray, and is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $299 (US) for the 16GB model, $399 (US) for the 64GB model and $499 (US) for the new 128GB model with a two-year contract. Both models are available for sale from the Apple Online Store.

