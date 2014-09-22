AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 21.09 - 28.09: Breakdown

D1 price is on bearish for breaking 0.8921 support level for the bearish to be continuing.

H4 price is on bearish breaking 0.8865 support level.



W1 price is on bearish breakdown on close bar: the price is breaking 0.8921 key support level.

If D1 price will break 0.8921 on close bar so we may see market the bearish market condition to be continuing (good to open sell trade).

If not so we may see the ranging market condition or secondary rally within primary bearish.

Recommendation for long: n/a



Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.8921 support for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish



UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)

2014-09-23 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]

2014-09-23 13:20 GMT (or 15:20 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Powell Speech]

2014-09-23 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Richmond Manufacturing Index]

2014-09-24 00:00 GMT (or 02:00 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - CB Leading Index]

2014-09-24 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]

2014-09-24 16:05 GMT (or 18:05 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Mester Speech]

2014-09-25 02:30 GMT (or 04:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Gov Stevens Speech]

2014-09-25 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]

2014-09-25 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

2014-09-26 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]

2014-09-26 13:55 GMT (or 15:55 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement

Resistance

Support 0.8994

0.8921

0.9217

0.8865

0.9415

0.8659











SUMMARY : bearish



TREND : breakdown







Intraday Chart







