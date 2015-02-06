Technical Analysis for Crude Oil - To Turn Lower Below $59

US Dollar Chart Positioning Continues to Warn of Downturn

S&P 500 Remains in Consolidation Mode Under 2100 Figure

Crude Oil May Be Readying to Turn Lower Anew Below $59







CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices pushed higher following a prolonged period of consolidation after bottoming as expected above the $45.00/barrel figure. A Bearish Engulfing candle now hints a pullback may be ahead. A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion at 53.65 exposes the 23.6% level at 50.37. Alternatively, a reversal above the 38.2% Fib retracement at 59.08 targets the 50% threshold at 63.38.