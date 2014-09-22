Way to Fundamentals - DURABLE GOODS ORDERS: How to Trade and Video Manual

Durable Goods Orders (DGO) is an indicator of orders placed for relatively long lasting goods. Durable goods are expected to last more than three years, e.g.: cars, furniture, appliances, etc.

This indicator is important for the market because it gives an idea of the consumers' confidence in the current economic situation. Since durable goods are expensive, the increase in the number of orders for them shows the willingness of consumers to spend their money on them. Thus, the growth of this indicator is a positive factor for economic development and leads to growth of the national currency.

Release Frequency: monthly.

Release Schedule: 08:30 EST, the fourth week.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce.

USDJPY M5 : 47 pips price movement by USD - Durable Goods Orders news event



EURUSD M5 : 32 pips price movement by USD - Durable Goods Orders news event :













