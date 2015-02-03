Gold lower in Asian trade

On Tuesday gold futures traded lower during the Asian trade. Silver declined, while copper climbed.



On the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold futures for April delivery traded at USD1274.50 a troy ounce at time of writing falling 0.19%.

Earlier gold traded at a session low USD1272.60 a troy ounce. It was likely to find support at USD1252.10 and resistance at USD1294.60.

US Dollar Index, measuring the performance of the greenback versus a basket of six other major currencies, rose 0.02% to trade at USD94.84.