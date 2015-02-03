Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - S&P 500 Threatens Range Support Below 2000 Figure

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be readying to turn lower after producing a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the intersection of the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and a rising trend line at 11734 exposes the 23.6% level at 11648.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1988.00 exposes the 50% level at 1955.80.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices recoiled from resistance-turned-support at October’s swing highs, producing the largest daily advance in 3 weeks. A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1285.20 exposes the 38.2% level at 1305.73. Alternatively, a reversal below the 38.2% Fib retracement at 1253.77 targets the 50% threshold at 1237.18.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices pushed higher following a prolonged period of consolidation after bottoming as expected above the $45.00/barrel figure. A daily close above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 53.77 exposes the 38.2% level at 59.08. Alternatively, a reversal below the 14.6% Fib at 50.49 targets the 14.6% Fib expansion at 47.07.