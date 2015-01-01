10 Weekend Reads

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• The Super Bowl Scammer: Dion Rich Is the Godfather of Gatecrashing (Rolling Stone)
• The Real Story Behind Jeff Bezos’s Fire Phone Debacle And What It Means For Amazon’s Future (Fast Company)
• The Toxins That Threaten Our Brains. (The Atlantic) see also Why the modern world is bad for your brain (The Guardian)
• Science, Meet Journalism. You Two Should Talk. (Wilson Quarterly)
• Getting Out Of Afghanistan: By the time we thought about leaving Afghanistan, we’d been tossing gear into the country for more than a decade. This is the story of how we moved out. (Fast Company)
• Inside the box: How workers ended up in cubes—and how they could break free (The Economist)
• How YouTubers discovered a human condition no one had talked about before (Mashable)
• Boom: Inside a British ATM-Bombing/Robbing Spree (Bloomberg)
• What It Would Really Take to Reverse Climate Change (IEEE Spectrum)
• Life in the Sickest Town in America: I drove from one of the healthiest counties in the country to the least-healthy, both in the same state. Here’s what I learned about work, well-being, and happiness. (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?
• The Real Story Behind Jeff Bezos’s Fire Phone Debacle And What It Means For Amazon’s Future (Fast Company)
• The Toxins That Threaten Our Brains. (The Atlantic) see also Why the modern world is bad for your brain (The Guardian)
• Science, Meet Journalism. You Two Should Talk. (Wilson Quarterly)
• Getting Out Of Afghanistan: By the time we thought about leaving Afghanistan, we’d been tossing gear into the country for more than a decade. This is the story of how we moved out. (Fast Company)
• Inside the box: How workers ended up in cubes—and how they could break free (The Economist)
• How YouTubers discovered a human condition no one had talked about before (Mashable)
• Boom: Inside a British ATM-Bombing/Robbing Spree (Bloomberg)
• What It Would Really Take to Reverse Climate Change (IEEE Spectrum)
• Life in the Sickest Town in America: I drove from one of the healthiest counties in the country to the least-healthy, both in the same state. Here’s what I learned about work, well-being, and happiness. (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?