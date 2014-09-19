Way to Fundamentals: All about USD/JPY

USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is most active at the open of the Asian session (6 PM to 9 PM EST) as well as during the early US trading session (7 AM – 10 AM EST).

Watch interest rates and outlooks carefully – the JPY is a funding currency for many carry trades and so it’s hypersensitive to the prospect of a rate change.

Average daily range: 102 pips

Popular funding currency for carry trades since interest rate is so low

Good for: trading in all time frames, depending on strategy

Chinese Yuan

Oil prices

Japanese reserve diversification