Way to Fundamentals: All about USD/JPY

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USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is most active at the open of the Asian session (6 PM to 9 PM EST) as well as during the early US trading session (7 AM – 10 AM EST).
The USD/JPY is most active at the open of the Asian session (6 PM to 9 PM EST) as well as during the early US trading session (7 AM – 10 AM EST).
Watch interest rates and outlooks carefully – the JPY is a funding currency for many carry trades and so it’s hypersensitive to the prospect of a rate change.
- Average daily range: 102 pips
- Popular funding currency for carry trades since interest rate is so low
- Good for: trading in all time frames, depending on strategy
- Chinese Yuan
- Oil prices
- Japanese reserve diversification
- FOMC Rate Decisions
- US Non Farm Payrolls
- U.S. Current Account
- US Trade Balance
- US TIC Data (Treasury Inflow Capital)
- US Retail Sales
- FOMC Minutes
- Japanese Inflation
- Japanese Consumer Spending
- BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting
- Japanese Trade Balance
- Japanese Industrial Production
- Tankan Survey