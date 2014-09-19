Way to Fundamentals: All about USD/JPY
Currency

Way to Fundamentals: All about USD/JPY

19 September 2014, 21:11
Mike Dennis
Mike Dennis
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USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is most active at the open of the Asian session (6 PM to 9 PM EST) as well as during the early US trading session (7 AM – 10 AM EST).

Watch interest rates and outlooks carefully – the JPY is a funding currency for many carry trades and so it’s hypersensitive to the prospect of a rate change.

  • Average daily range: 102 pips
  • Popular funding currency for carry trades since interest rate is so low
  • Good for: trading in all time frames, depending on strategy
What moves USD/JPY?
  • Chinese Yuan
  • Oil prices
  • Japanese reserve diversification
Fundamentals to Watch
  • FOMC Rate Decisions
  • US Non Farm Payrolls
  • U.S. Current Account
  • US Trade Balance
  • US TIC Data (Treasury Inflow Capital)
  • US Retail Sales
  • FOMC Minutes
  • Japanese Inflation
  • Japanese Consumer Spending
  • BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting
  • Japanese Trade Balance
  • Japanese Industrial Production
  • Tankan Survey
#yen, fundamental analysis, Trade Balance, FOMC, tenkan