Dian kemala, USDJPY 7 aug

This pair still trap in equilibrium for almost 5 month. as long as this pattern not break, 175 pip range, from 102.70 to 100.95 still best choise with good risk and reward ratio.





If we look from smaller timeframe, Price already reject from major fibonacci support at 101.82,. but if 102.49 not break, bearish maximum target at 101.04

disclaimer :Trading on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest or do any trading activities you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubt