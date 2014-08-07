Dian Kemala. EURUSD 7 Agst

This pair rejected from fibonacci 1.141 support at 1.3336 level. There still no sign of bullish yet, new fibonacci 61.8 resistance level at 1.3400. If the price cannot break this level, this week bearish 1.272 fibonacci target at 1.3319. Trend reverse to bullish only if 1.3400 break up



