HowTo - Moving Average Envelopes

The moving average envelope is a variant application to the moving average. It is a trading band composed of two moving averages, which attempts to determine the range of market should be trading in. Traders can choose their period of MA, then form the upper line of the envelope by shifting the MA upwards and the lower line of the envelope by shifting the MA downwards.





In the above chart, you can see prices stay within the 3% band most of the time. When the price hits the boundary of the envelopes, it is a sign of reversal. Somehow the price returned to the centerline and move on again. However, traders are reminded that not every signal is valid. When the trend is strong enough, it can raise (or fall) along the envelope boundary resulting many false signals.