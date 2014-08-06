What is moving average?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: Custom Moving Average

newdigital, 2013.07.31 07:53

Short term trading will use short period moving averages such as the 10 and 20 moving average.

In the example below we use 10 and 20 moving averages to generate Forex signals; the signals generated are able to identify the trend as early as possible.





Scalper Trading Using Moving Averages



One of the most widely used method of technical analysis used to trade price fluctuations in scalp trading is the use of moving averages. moving averages is an indicator that provides a profitable chart structure for scalp trader.



The idea behind moving averages is to simply enhance analysis before taking a signal to enter the market. Planning and setting goals in the short-term according to moving averages helps a trader to identify interests in the market and thus trade accordingly.



Most of the targets can be established using a specific period on MA. The moving averages determines whether the trader will scalp in a short-term long-term. In addition, the price action above or below the price determines the state of the market for the trading day.



If a large part of the price action is considered to be below the MA, then bias trade/forex trend for the day is short. Most traders the use the MA as support or resistance to determine where to enter a trade, if price touches the MA in the direction of the forex trend a trade is then opened.



The moving averages are plotted and the intersection point with the price action can be used to determine the appropriate entry and exit times in the market. Since there is always oscillation in the forex trends and activities of the price action on the market, the price will repeat this process of oscillating and bouncing off the MA and this can be used to generate forex trading signals.



Scalp trader use moving averages define the price floor in an upward Forex trend and price ceiling in a downward Forex trend.



Simple moving averages are calculated and their approach is based on the observation of price within a particular period of time using sufficient data to calculate the moving averages is what moving average are all about? The interpretation of the moving averages has provided many scalp traders with lots of tips on how and when to trade a currency.



Medium-term Trading with Moving Average



Medium term trading will use the 50 period MA.



The 50 period MA acts as support or resistance level for the price.



In an uptrend the 50 period MA will act as a support, price should always bounce back up after touching the MA. If price closes below the MA then it is an exit signal.





50 period MA Support



In a downtrend the 50 period MA will act as a resistance, price should always go down after touching the moving average. If price closes above the moving average then it is an exit signal.





50 Day Moving Average Analysis in the Forex Market



As your currency pair moves up in price, there is a key line you want to watch. This is the 50 day moving average. If your currency pair stays above it, that is a very good sign. If your currency pair drops below the line in heavy volume, watch out, there could be reversal ahead.



A 50 day MA line takes 10 weeks of closing price data, and then plots the average. The line is recalculated everyday. This will show a currency pair's price trend. It can be up, down, or sideways.



You normally should only buy currency pairs that are above their 50 day MA. This tells you the currency pair is trending upward in price. You always want to trade with the trend, and not against it. Many of the world's greatest traders, past and present, only trade or traded in the direction of the trend.



When a successful currency pair corrects in price, which is normal, it may drop down to its 50 day MA.



Winning currency pairs normally will find support over and over again at that line. Big trading institutions such as mutual funds, pension funds, and hedge funds watch top currency pairs very closely. When these big volume trading entities spot a great currency pair moving down to its 50 day line, they see it as an opportunity, to add to, or start a position at a reasonable price.



What does it mean if your currency pair price slices downward through its 50 day line. If it happens on heavy volume, it is a strong signal to sell the currency pair. This means big institutions are selling their shares, and that can cause a dramatic drop in price, even if fundamentals still look solid. Now, if your currency pair drops slightly below the 50 day line on light volume, watch how the currency pair acts in the following days, and take appropriate action if necessary



Long-term Trading with Moving Average



Long term trading will use long period moving averages such as the 100 and 200 moving average.



These moving averages act as long term support and resistance levels. Since many traders use the 100 and 200 moving averages price will often react to these support and resistance levels.





Learn about the 200 day MA



In Forex Trading, investors can use both fundamental analysis and technical analysis to help determine whether a currency pair is a good buy or sell.



In technical analysis technique traders looking to gauge supply and demand for a currency use the 200 day moving average to examine data in different ways.



Traders are most familiar with the basic analysis of MA. The 200 day moving average is used to plot the long term support or resistance level. If price is above 200 day MA then price is bullish, and if it is below then it is bearish.



One of the ways to measure supply and demand is to calculate the average closing price over the last 200 trading sessions. this accounts for each day going back in time and shows how this 200 day average has moved hence the term 200 day MA.



The reason why the average 200 day MA in particular is so popular in technical analysis is because historically has been used with profitable results for trading in the forex market. A popular timing strategy is used to buy when price action is above its moving average of 200 days and sell when it goes below it.



With individual currency pairs, investors can benefit from being notified when a currency pair rises above, or falls below its 200 day Moving Average and then use fundamental analysis to help determine if the signal is an opportunity to go long or short.