Double Top and Double Bottom
Trading Ideas

3 August 2014, 07:25
Rachael Taylor
Rachael Taylor
The Double Top and Double Bottom patterns are quite common and easily recognizable chart patterns which occur on all timeframes and in all markets.  Let’s take a closer look at this classic reversal pattern.



The Double Top is a Reversal pattern that is expected to occur after a lengthy upward advance in price.  Buyers push prices to new highs on the first impulse up and then profit taking pushes price to a normal down-swing.  Buyers step back in on the pullback but are unable to exceed the previous peak in price as sellers begin to unload their inventory, contributing to the supply/demand imbalance as price fails to make a new high and then reverses at the prior resistance level.

#Double Bottom, Double Top, reversal