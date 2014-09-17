THE DIGEST - 10 Things In Tech You Need To Know

0
241
- Microsoft announced plans to buy Minecraft, a building game that's basically the digital version of Legos, for $2.5 billion.
- Here's why Microsoft bought Minecraft: It's a good business deal, Microsoft is committed to gaming, and Minecraft is more than a game, it's almost a social network.
- Here's a big profile of Tony Fadell, founder/CEO of Nest, which is now a Google company.
- If you want to understand Alibaba, which is about to have the biggest IPO in history, then you have to read this.
- Here are the biggest advertisers on Google. Amazon is number one.
- We went to the Uber driver protests here in New York City.
- Charlie Rose ran part 2 of the Tim Cook interview, and in it Cook says your data is safer with Apple than anyone else.
- Apple created a webpage so you can delete the U2 album it's giving you for free.
- eBay's PayPal is running attack ads against Apple, saying "we want our money safer than our selfies."
- People are developing self-healing roads that could change our infrastructure forever.