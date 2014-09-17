THE DIGEST - 10 Things In Tech You Need To Know
THE DIGEST - 10 Things In Tech You Need To Know

17 September 2014, 18:11
  1. Microsoft announced plans to buy Minecraft, a building game that's basically the digital version of Legos, for $2.5 billion. 
  2. Here's why Microsoft bought Minecraft: It's a good business deal, Microsoft is committed to gaming, and Minecraft is more than a game, it's almost a social network.
  3. Here's a big profile of Tony Fadell, founder/CEO of Nest, which is now a Google company.
  4. If you want to understand Alibaba, which is about to have the biggest IPO in history, then you have to read this.
  5. Here are the biggest advertisers on Google. Amazon is number one.
  6. We went to the Uber driver protests here in New York City.
  7. Charlie Rose ran part 2 of the Tim Cook interview, and in it Cook says your data is safer with Apple than anyone else.
  8. Apple created a webpage so you can delete the U2 album it's giving you for free.
  9. eBay's PayPal is running attack ads against Apple, saying "we want our money safer than our selfies."
  10. People are developing self-healing roads that could change our infrastructure forever.
