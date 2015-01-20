Petrol prices hit six-year low in Melbourne, Australia

Petrol prices in Melbourne, the second largest city in Australia, have fallen to a six-year low, according to ABC. Several outlets reportedly sell unleaded fuel for less than a dollar a litre.

The average price for unleaded across the city on Tuesday was $1.06 a litre, but it said some petrol stations were selling it for 99.9 cents, according to the RACV.



"Petrol prices have been on the way down continuously since early October," Michael Case from the RACV said.

For around three months the wholesale price of fuel has been trending down and there's no sign of that changing in the short term.

"We expect fuel prices will continue to decrease, at least in the short term."

"It's much less than what motorists have been experiencing for years in the vicinity of $1.50, so much cheaper and good news."

However, country areas had not been so lucky.

"There are some regional centres that are yet to have decreases in line with what's happened in Melbourne," Mr Case said.

"Motorists would expect to pay more ... because of transport and supply-related costs, but even so the extra cost should be in the order of 5-10 cents."

Despite the recent decreases in world oil prices, there are a number of regional centres with much higher prices than they should have.

Mr Case added the cost of diesel was too high across the state and retailers should start moving to reduce the price.