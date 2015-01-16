US Dollar remains in digestion against Canada

The US Dollar remains in digestion against its Canadian namesake but negative RSI divergence hints a turn lower may be in the cards.

A daily close below the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion at 1.1928 exposes the 61.8% level at 1.1858.

Alternatively, a push above the 100% Fib at 1.2042 opens the door for a challenge of the 123.6% expansion at 1.2156.

An actionable trade setup is absent at this point, arguing against committing to a directional bias on long or short side.

We will continue to stand aside for now, waiting for a clear-cut trading opportunity to present itself in the days ahead.





