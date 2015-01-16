When Brokers Go Bust

EXCEL MARKETS - CRITICAL NOTICE 15 Jan 2015





The dramatic move on the Swiss franc fueled by the Swiss National Bank's unexpected policy reversal of capping the Swiss franc against the euro has resulted in rare volatility and illiquidity. Both our primary and backup liquidity providers became unresponsive or illiquid for hours after the event. The majority of clients in a franc position were on the losing side and sustained losses amounting to far greater than their account equity. When a client cannot cover their losses it is passed onto us.

ALL CLIENT FUNDS ARE IN SEGREGATED ACCOUNTS AND NEVER USED FOR LP MARGINS. OUR PRIMARY CONCERN HAS ALWAYS BEEN PROTECTING CLIENT FUNDS AND

GBL can no longer meet regulatory minimum capitalization requirements of N$1,000,000 and will not be able to resume business. Losses incurred on trades that could not be exited due to illiquidity were losses incurred directly with the liquidity provider and we do not have the ability to reimburse those. Please note the interbank market for francs was illiquid for hours after the event and no traders with an open franc position were able to close it for a significant period of time, at any broker.

News of the impact of this event on companies and traders is just beginning to come to light.

and allow for minor delays as our team begins to experience higher than usual service volumes.

We are currently experiencing hundreds of withdrawal requests. A small percentage of clients have reported errors during the automated withdrawal request process. If you experience a system error please do not panic. Although we are not offer trading services our staff is fully operational and we will not disappear on you. If an error occurs please email us at support@excelmarkets.com describing the nature of the issue. We thank you for your patience and for the kind words many of you have already expressed.

- David Johnson, Director