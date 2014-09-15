AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 14.09 - 21.09: Bearish Breakdown and .9030 key support level to be broken

D1 price is on bearish breakdown:

Chinkou Span line broke the price from above to below one week ago The price broke 0.9030 key support level on close D1 bar



H4 price is on bearish market condition for trying to break 0.8984 support level.



W1 price is reversed from primary bullish to primary bearish market condition:

Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is breaking the price from above to below on open W1 bar for now

The price broke 0.9030 key support level on close W1 bar

The price broke Senkou Span A line which is one of the border of Ichimoku cloud/kumo, and which is the virtual border between primary bullish and the primary bearish market condition on H4/D1/W1 Ichimoku charts



If Chinkou Span line will break W1 price from above to below on close W1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing for the next one week or two (good to open sell trade).

If not so we may see the secondary ranging market condition within primary bearish on D1 timeframe.

Recommendation for long: n/a



Recommendation to go short: watch Chinkou Span line to break W1 price from above to below on close W1 bar for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish



UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)

2014-09-16 00:00 GMT (or 02:00 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Assist Gov Kent Speech]

2014-09-16 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]

2014-09-16 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]

2014-09-17 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI

2014-09-17 18:00 GMT (or 20:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

2014-09-18 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]

2014-09-18 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]

2014-09-18 12:45 GMT (or 14:45 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speech]

2014-09-18 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement

Resistance

Support 0.9107

0.9030

0.9374

0.8984

0.9402

0.8659











SUMMARY : bearish



TREND : breakdown







Intraday Chart