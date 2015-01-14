NZDJPY Trading opportunity

Hello Traders,

Very good opportunity for trading NZDJPY ,the above chart is Daily time frame, the top is tested 4 times and price was rejected back,tomorrow the week barrier of 89.90 level may be broken during medium news release of Japanese Machine tools order ,so Shorting opportunity and good profit making opportunity on the way .And if it bounce from the 89.89 level go for long at the retracement of 61.8 fib level with stop loss 10pips below the 89.89 level.

Technical OBV showing downward movement ATR raising up expect some action good for long term opportunity for shorting and First target the 50-61.8% Fib retracement second target 78.2% Fib level.

Happy trading,

Albert Ovung