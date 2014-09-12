Video tutorials: A Documentary about algorithmic trading

This video is about algorithmic trading. Renowned as “quants” — people who specialize in the application of mathematical and statistical methods to financial and risk management problems – voice their fears about the financial industry’s almost complete dependence on mathematical models, many of them may be deeply flawed.﻿ So it's their opinion only .



The whole financial industry is based on this business model where they detach risk and reward from responsibility. It's volatility-driven wealth transfer from the real economy to the financial sector. There's a good reason why this huge technological advancement that took place over the past 20 years had no reflection in significant quality of life increase for the average middle class non-banker.

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