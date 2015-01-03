10 Weekend Reads

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- She Short Sells Shoes On A Shopping Site (Medium)
- China is Planning to Purge Foreign Technology and Replace With Homegrown Suppliers (Bloomberg)
- Market Fundamentalism & the Power of Bad Ideas (Boston Review) see also Slavery and Capitalism (Chronicle of Higher Education)
- The Army Is Building An Algorithm To Prevent Suicide (fivethirtyeight.com)
- Lucasfilm Owns All of Your Droids (Priceonomics)
- The Steep Cost of America’s High Incarceration Rate (WSJ)
- Silicon Valley Predictions For 2015: There Will Be Blood (ValleyWag) see also Fred Wilson: What Just Happened? (AVC)
- What 800 Nerds on a Cruise Ship Taught Me About Life, the Universe, and Snorkeling (Wired)
- A scandal’s long shadow: Football’s back, but the valley isn’t happy. Penn Staters still seethe over Paterno’s treatment. (Philly.com)
- The Tragedy of the American Military: The American public and its political leadership will do anything for the military except take it seriously. The result is a chickenhawk nation in which careless spending and strategic folly combine to lure America into endless wars it can’t win. (The Atlantic)
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