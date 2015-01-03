10 Weekend Reads

She Short Sells Shoes On A Shopping Site (Medium)



Shoes On A Shopping Site (Medium) China is Planning to Purge Foreign Technology and Replace With Homegrown Suppliers (Bloomberg)



Market Fundamentalism & the Power of Bad Ideas (Boston Review) see also Slavery and Capitalism (Chronicle of Higher Education)



Slavery and Capitalism (Chronicle of Higher Education) The Army Is Building An Algorithm To Prevent Suicide (fivethirtyeight.com)



Lucasfilm Owns All of Your Droids (Priceonomics)



The Steep Cost of America’s High Incarceration Rate (WSJ)



Silicon Valley Predictions For 2015: There Will Be Blood (ValleyWag) see also Fred Wilson: What Just Happened? (AVC)



Fred Wilson: What Just Happened? (AVC) What 800 Nerds on a Cruise Ship Taught Me About Life, the Universe, and Snorkeling (Wired)



A scandal’s long shadow: Football’s back, but the valley isn’t happy. Penn Staters still seethe over Paterno’s treatment. (Philly.com)



The Tragedy of the American Military: The American public and its political leadership will do anything for the military except take it seriously. The result is a chickenhawk nation in which careless spending and strategic folly combine to lure America into endless wars it can’t win. (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

