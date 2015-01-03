10 Weekend Reads
Currency

10 Weekend Reads

3 January 2015, 15:09
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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407
  • She Short Sells Shoes On A Shopping Site (Medium)
  • China is Planning to Purge Foreign Technology and Replace With Homegrown Suppliers (Bloomberg)
  • Market Fundamentalism & the Power of Bad Ideas (Boston Review) see also Slavery and Capitalism (Chronicle of Higher Education)
  • The Army Is Building An Algorithm To Prevent Suicide (fivethirtyeight.com)
  • Lucasfilm Owns All of Your Droids (Priceonomics)
  • The Steep Cost of America’s High Incarceration Rate (WSJ)
  • Silicon Valley Predictions For 2015: There Will Be Blood (ValleyWag) see also Fred Wilson: What Just Happened? (AVC)
  • What 800 Nerds on a Cruise Ship Taught Me About Life, the Universe, and Snorkeling (Wired)
  • A scandal’s long shadow: Football’s back, but the valley isn’t happy. Penn Staters still seethe over Paterno’s treatment. (Philly.com)
  • The Tragedy of the American Military: The American public and its political leadership will do anything for the military except take it seriously. The result is a chickenhawk nation in which careless spending and strategic folly combine to lure America into endless wars it can’t win. (The Atlantic)

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