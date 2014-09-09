Apple iWatch may be unveiled at iPhone 6 launch

As the long-rumoured debut of a renovated smartphone and a new smartwatch is approaching, fans of technology are starting to queue outside Apple stores.

The technology giant is expected to confirm an updated iPhone model, running the new iOS 8 operating system, and give details of a new product, which analysts have already dubbed the iWatch. So far the design is kept in mystery, however possible variations have penetrated the Internet:





There have also been gossip the latest iteration of Apple's iconic smartphone, the iPhone 6, will feature software that allows phone users to use their devices to pay for goods - similar to a contactless payment card. It has been supposed the firm has struck an agreement with Visa, MasterCard and American Express to turn the next iPhone into a mobile wallet.

Deals have reportedly been struck with major payment networks, retailers and banks ahead of the launch. Many analysts claim adding payment capabilities to iPhones would help retain customers in future, as they are then reliant on Apple's ecosystem of hardware and software.

Some reports suggest Apple will also use the event at the Flint Centre in Cupertino, California, at 6pm (BST) - where the first Macintosh computer was unveiled in 1984 - to introduce a new version of the iPad too.

Some 2,500 people have been invited to watch CEO Tim Cook - Steve Job's successor - take to the stage to unveil Apple's latest offerings.

After 2007, when the iPhone was first launched, Apple has sold more than 500 million units of the device, although competition from Android devices such as Google, Samsung and HTC has seen the company's market share slip in recent years.