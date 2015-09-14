Leading Wall Street companies invested $30 million in Bitcoin startup

Leading Wall Street companies such as including Visa, Nasdaq etc invested $30 million in Bitcoin startup from San Francisco. This startup (Chain Inc.) helps developers to create Bitcoin application by rapid access to the blockchain to trade and transfer financial assets within speedy and relatively cheaper mechanism to record and store transactions. Besides, Wall Street companies are experimenting in non-financial assets such as smart contracts, public record keeping, etc.

Chain Inc. is not the only companies that are working on integrating Bitcoin technology into finance sectors. For example, ex-JP Morgan exec Blythe Masters had also agreed to head a Bitcoin startup.,” Adam Ludwin, CEO of Chain, told in an interview.