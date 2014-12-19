Weekly Digest Dec 15-19: Russia's crisis as a threat for the world economy, the Fed still concerned over the US economy, ways to invest in 2015
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly Digest Dec 15-19: Russia's crisis as a threat for the world economy, the Fed still concerned over the US economy, ways to invest in 2015

19 December 2014, 10:24
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Why Russia's economic decline will impact the world economy

Forex news: Daily reports, dipping swiss franc, climbing dollar

This week's main events, analysis: Does the US economy still need help? Putin's press conference, China's GDP

Business & companies news: Brands hurt by Russia crisis, Google auto and Petrobras scandal

Trader's self-development: Big ways to invest in 2015, signs you need a forex robot, trading the news

Photo: www.thehotelcollection.co.uk

#Trading, Fed, forex forecast, investing, weekly digest, US Economy, global economy, Russia crisis