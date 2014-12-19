Weekly Digest Dec 15-19: Russia's crisis as a threat for the world economy, the Fed still concerned over the US economy, ways to invest in 2015

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Why Russia's economic decline will impact the world economy
- BloombergView: Russia's Problems Are Everyone's Problems
- IBTimes: Russian Ruble Crisis Spreads Across US, Emerging Markets And BRIC Nations
- BBC News: The casualties of Russia's decline
- Economic Times: Rouble slideshow: World economy to feel the heat
- Huffington Post: Why You Should Care About The Collapsing Russian Ruble
- Mother Jones: Russia Has Already Blown Up the Global Economy Once. Will It Do It Again?
- MQL5 Blogs: Russia's ruble plunge to drag down Australian dollar
- Haartz: Russian financial crisis’ effect on Israel to escalate
- IBTimes: Africa Immune From Russian Economic Crisis, For Now
- The Economist: Russia: A wounded economy
Forex news: Daily reports, dipping swiss franc, climbing dollar
- Action Forex: Daily Report: Risk Appetite Returned and Dollar Firm
- MarketWatch: Dollar gains as market digests Fed statement
- MQL5 Blogs: EURUSD Mid Week Update: Daily Breakdown with 1.2247 Key Support
- Reuters: Yen slips vs. dollar, euro as risk sentiment improves
- Action Forex: GBP/USD Daily Outlook
- DailyFX: Swiss Franc Sinks as SNB Surprises with Negative Interest Rates
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Forecast December 19, 2014, Technical Analysis
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Monthly Fundamental Forecast December 2014
- FXEmpire: AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis December 19, 2014 Forecast
- Pound Sterling Live: Negative Implications for Sterling as Inflation Forecast to Fall Below 1 pct in 2015
This week's main events, analysis: Does the US economy still need help? Putin's press conference, China's GDP
- CNBC: Why the Fed thinks the US economy still needs help
- New York Times: For a Second Day, Fed Comments Send Shares Soaring
- CNBC: Europe surges on Fed pledge, Russian stocks bounce
- BBC News: Putin seeks to ease economic fears
- The Washington Post: Putin predicts economic recovery, warns West
- Bloomberg: China’s GDP Revision Adds Output Equal to Malaysian Economy
- Xinhua: China, U.S. bring in private participation to reform trade talks
- The Economic Times: India ranks 93rd in Forbes' list of best nations for business
- BBC News: How can the West solve its Ukraine problem?
Business & companies news: Brands hurt by Russia crisis, Google auto and Petrobras scandal
- CNNMoney: Russia crisis hurts these brands the most
- Bloomberg: Samsung May Increase Dividend by as Much as 50%
- BBC News: Apple defeats $1bn case over iTunes
- Bloomberg: Google Auto Faces German Resistance as Audi Guards Data
- Barron's: JPMorgan Upgrades GoPro, But Price Looks Radical
- Fox News: Brazil Congress urges charges against 52 over Petrobras scandal
- Bloomberg: Petrobras Scandal Eclipses Economy as Rousseff Nightmare
- Yahoo News: Sony: Europe holiday sales of PlayStation 4 'inventory challenged'
- The Washington Post: U.S. businesses rush to find Cuba opportunities
- Reuters: Amazon's cloud business a harder sell in post-Snowden era
Trader's self-development: Big ways to invest in 2015, signs you need a forex robot, trading the news
- MarketWatch: 7 big ways to invest your money next year
- IBTimes: Gold, Guns and Gas: Three Ways To Keep Your Money Safe
- DailyFinance: 5 Stocks That More Than Doubled in 2014
- MQL5 Blogs: 5 Signs You Need A Forex Robot
- MarketWatch: These 5 questions predict how rich you’ll be
- MQL5 Blogs: VIDEO LESSON - Trading the News: Retail Sales