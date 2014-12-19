Weekly Digest Dec 15-19: Russia's crisis as a threat for the world economy, the Fed still concerned over the US economy, ways to invest in 2015

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Why Russia's economic decline will impact the world economy

Forex news: Daily reports, dipping swiss franc, climbing dollar



This week's main events, analysis: Does the US economy still need help? Putin's press conference, China's GDP



Business & companies news: Brands hurt by Russia crisis, Google auto and Petrobras scandal



Trader's self-development: Big ways to invest in 2015, signs you need a forex robot, trading the news



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