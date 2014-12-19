EURUSD Mid Week Update: Daily Breakdown with 1.2247 Key Support

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with good breakdown of the price movement:

The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border which is indicating the primary bearish



Chinkou Span line broke the price from above to below which is indicating the breakdown on D1 timeframe



Nearest support level is 1.2320



Nearest resistance level is 1.2569

W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with breaking 1.2247 support on open W1 bar for now.

MN price is on bearish breakdown by breaking 1.2357 support level with Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossing the price from above to below.



If D1 price will break 1.2247 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing

If D1 price will break 1.2569 resistance level so the price will be reversed from primary bearish to the primary bullish with ranging

If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.



Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.2569 resistance for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.2247 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bearish breakdown



Resistance

Support 1.2569

1.2320

1.2599

1.2247

1.2839

N/A











SUMMARY : bearish



TREND

: breakdown