GBPUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - BoE Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and 34 Pips Range Price Movement

2014-12-17 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - BoE Minutes]
- past data is n/a
- forecast data is n/a
- actual data is n/a according to the latest press release
More hawkish than expected = Good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - BoE Minutes] = The BOE's MPC meeting minutes contain the interest rate vote for each MPC member during the most recent meeting. The breakdown of votes provides insight into which members are changing their stance on interest rates and how close the committee is to enacting a rate change in the future.
The Governor invited the Committee to vote on the propositions that:
- Bank Rate should be maintained at 0.5%;
- The Bank of England should maintain the stock of purchased assets financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £375 billion.
GBPUSD M5: 34 pips range price movement by GBP - BoE Minutes news event