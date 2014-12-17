GBPUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - BoE Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and 34 Pips Range Price Movement

past data is n/a



More hawkish than expected = Good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - BoE Minutes] = The BOE's MPC meeting minutes contain the interest rate vote for each MPC member during the most recent meeting. The breakdown of votes provides insight into which members are changing their stance on interest rates and how close the committee is to enacting a rate change in the future.

The Governor invited the Committee to vote on the propositions that: Bank Rate should be maintained at 0.5%;

The Governor invited the Committee to vote on the propositions that: Bank Rate should be maintained at 0.5%;

The Bank of England should maintain the stock of purchased assets financed by the issuance of central bank reserves at £375 billion. Regarding Bank Rate, seven members of the Committee (the Governor, Ben Broadbent, Jon Cunliffe, Nemat Shafik, Kristin Forbes, Andrew Haldane and David Miles) voted in favour of the proposition. Ian McCafferty and Martin Weale voted against the proposition, preferring to increase Bank Rate by 25 basis points. Regarding the stock of purchased assets, the Committee voted unanimously in favour of the proposition. Prior to its policy meeting, the MPC had been consulted ahead of the decisions by the Bank and HM Treasury to extend access to the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) until early 2016 and to focus the incentives in the scheme towards supporting lending to small and medium-sized enterprises. The MPC had concluded that these changes would have no material impact on the stance of monetary policy.



GBPUSD M5: 34 pips range price movement by GBP - BoE Minutes news event





