Price Pattern Analysis for EURUSD and USDJPY

- EUR/USD has moved steadily higher since finding support early last week ahead of the 15th square root relationship of the year’s high in the 1.2250 area
- A daily close over the 2nd square root relationship of the year’s low at 1.2470 will turn us positive on the exchange rate
- Weakness below 1.2430 is needed to reinstill downside momentum in the rate
- A very minor turn window is eyed early next week
EUR/USD Strategy: Square. Will look to buy on weakness if spot close over 1.2470.
Price & Time Analysis: USD/JPY
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|EUR/USD
|1.2430
|1.2470
|1.2250
|1.2585
|1.2605
- USD/JPY broke below the 4th square root relationship of the year’s high earlier this morning and aggressive weakness has followed
- Our near-term trend bias is lower USD/JPY while below 117.40
- Important support is eyed at 115.45 and 115.00 and weakness below these level is needed to prompt a much more serious unwind
- A minor turn window is seen around the end of the week
- A close above 117.40 would turn us positive on the exchange rate
USD/JPY Strategy: Like the short side while under 117.40
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|USD/JPY
|115.00
|115.45
|116.20
|116.80
|117.40