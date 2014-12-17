Price Pattern Analysis for EURUSD and USDJPY
Trading Ideas

Price Pattern Analysis for EURUSD and USDJPY

17 December 2014, 12:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
389
  • EUR/USD has moved steadily higher since finding support early last week ahead of the 15th square root relationship of the year’s high in the 1.2250 area
  • A daily close over the 2nd square root relationship of the year’s low at 1.2470 will turn us positive on the exchange rate
  • Weakness below 1.2430 is needed to reinstill downside momentum in the rate
  • A very minor turn window is eyed early next week



EUR/USD Strategy: Square. Will look to buy on weakness if spot close over 1.2470.

InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
EUR/USD 1.2430 1.2470 1.2250 1.2585 1.2605
Price & Time Analysis: USD/JPY
  • USD/JPY broke below the 4th square root relationship of the year’s high earlier this morning and aggressive weakness has followed
  • Our near-term trend bias is lower USD/JPY while below 117.40
  • Important support is eyed at 115.45 and 115.00 and weakness below these level is needed to prompt a much more serious unwind
  • A minor turn window is seen around the end of the week
  • A close above 117.40 would turn us positive on the exchange rate



USD/JPY Strategy: Like the short side while under 117.40
InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
USD/JPY 115.00 115.45 116.20 116.80 117.40

#price patterns, patterns, Candlestick Pattern, chart patterns