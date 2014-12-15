Chinese have made over 100 million trips abroad throughout 2014

Fifteen years ago, Chinese tourists made less than 10 million trips abroad. However, since then rising incomes have led to rapid growth in domestic and international travel.

Thus, according to new data from the China National Tourism Administration, in the first 11 months of this year, mainland Chinese tourists made more than 100 million international trips - already topping the travel total for 2013.

More than 60 percent of those trips are within Greater China, including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. Almost 90 percent of destinations are within Asia, says Bloomberg Businessweek.



The country’s Visa card, China UnionPay, now offers several promotions inspiring overseas tourists to spend more.



So, cardholders visiting Paris, Rome, and Sydney can get 15 percent off hotels, restaurants, and major tourist attractions. Those touring in Bali, Phuket, and the Maldives can get 10 percent off.

Meanwhile, national tourism authorities for Switzerland and Iceland recently put up booths at Beijing’s “Ski & Style” industry event in late November, hoping to lure more affluent Chinese skiers to European slopes.