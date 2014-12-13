IZATRADE: RESULTS OF THE LAST FORECAST AND FORECAST FOR NEXT WEEK (15-19.12.2014)

Dear friends and readers,

As a rule, today’s forecast will contain information about how my last forecast worked out and forecast for the coming week (15-19.12.2014).

Results of the last forecast

The last forecast had worked for 86,36%. Graphical analysis of the last forecast is given below for better understanding.

Forecast for the beginning of next week with the prospect for the end of week (15-19.12.2014)

Explanations: for determining of the strength/weakness of currencies the scale with values from -7 up to +7 will be used. Currencies with values from +1 up to +7 will be considered as strong currencies, and currencies with values from -1 up to -7 will be weak. Values with 0 are a neutral, and currency with 0 can easily move one of the both lists of weak currencies or strong currencies.

Strong currencies

1. British Pound (+4)

2. USD (+3)

3. Swiss franc (+2)

Weak currencies

1. Australian dollar (-7)

2. New Zealand Dollar (-1)

3. Japanese yen (-1)

Out of the lists (we will not trade)

Euro (0) and Canadian dollar (0)





Summary and recommendations for trading

Taking into account abovementioned, we can make a logical conclusion from above-mentioned, and to consider buying strong currencies and selling weak currencies by personal sympathy and understanding price fluctuation of some currency pairs.

Recommendations for the opening and closing positions

In the entering into the market it is appropriate to keep profit/loss ratio not less than 2/1 and entering after correction of main movements (of trend). For this purposes, Fibonacci levels, indicators and trend lines can be used.

Thank you for your attention.

Have profitable trades,

IzaTrade