iCloud security improves while Apple shares fall over 4% - time to buy them!

MarketWatch analyses why it is high time to buy Apple shares now.



After losing $26 billion of its market capitalization in one day, Apple investors may finally have a chance to grab fresh shares of the tech giant ahead of its big product event next week.



“We believe Apple’s ‘Fab Fall’ launch got a lot easier.” Cantor analyst Brian Whitecomments.

The Cupertino iPhone maker’s 4.4% dip on Wednesday signals a buying opportunity, former investment strategist Bret Jensen said in a Seeking Alpha post early Thursday.

The stock had its worst one-day decline in seven months after Samsung unveiled a 5.7-inch Note 4 and a virtual reality headset in partnership with Facebook’s Oculus.

Analysts from Cantor Fitzgerald were also bullish on Apple saying in a note to clients Thursday that the Samsung event was “rushed” and “underwhelming.”

As far as Samsung’s aim was to create noise around the South Korean smartphone maker ahead of Apple’s Sept. 9 event, Cantor called some of the new Samsung features “gimmicky,” and said details on price points and launch dates remain “fuzzy.”

“We believe Apple’s ‘Fab Fall’ launch got a lot easier,” Cantor analyst Brian White said. “The company’s #1 competitor does not appear well prepared to take on Apple’s new iPhone this fall.”

Cantor upped its price target on Apple to $123 and maintained its buy rating. Shares of Apple were up 0.80% to $99.72 in mid-morning trade.



Apple is widely expected to unveil two different sizes for its next-generation iPhone 6, including one with a 5.5-inch screen that would put it closer than ever to Samsung’s giant Galaxy screens. The tech company is also expected to at least announce the intention to launch an iWatch.