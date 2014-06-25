Aetna Inc. starts $1.5 billion worth assets

Aetna Inc, one of the leading diversified health care benefits companies of USA, looking for opportunity to sell part of its property in the form of some Coventry Health Care Inc's assets. They are estimated approximately in $1.5 billion.

As you probably remember, Coventry Health Care was one of Aetna's competior bought with amount greater than $5.5 billion.

Negotiation with Bank of America Merrill Lynch concern to saling Coventry's workers' compensation business is holding, but participiants refuse to comment it.

Aetna Inc, one of the leading diversified health care benefits companies of USA, looking for opportunity to sell part of its property in the form of some Coventry Health Care Inc's assets. They are estimated approximately in $1.5 billion.

As you probably remember, Coventry Health Care was one of Aetna's competior bought with amount greater than $5.5 billion.

Negotiation with Bank of America Merrill Lynch concern to saling Coventry's workers' compensation business is holding, but participiants refuse to comment it.

U.S. government-backed Medicare and Medicaid programs

Starting of this deal proves that Aetna purchased Coventry by reason of interest in taking as much as possible part in the