Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, GBPUSD, GOLD, USDJPY and GBPUSD: Gold prices are higher this week with rallying more than 1.9%

If the Dollar stops gaining ground on weakened counterparts, the forecast for its own rate potential looks exaggerated. The FOMC has wavered little in its forecasts for a first hike around mid-2015 and a moderate pace of tightening thereafter. This past week, the November payrolls (adding 321,000-jobs versus 230,000 expected) was a headline-worthy reminder of the United States labor market progress, but it doesn’t do the heavy lifting of moving forward rate hikes – that would be the duty of still-tame inflation.
Japanese Yen Forecast - Looming Japanese Election Unlikely to Trigger a Dramatic Yen Response Domestic developments remain largely an afterthought for the Japanese Yen even as the December 14 snap election looms ahead.
November’s Retail Sales and PPI reports as well as December’s UofM Consumer Confidence gauge are on tap. If these prove strong – fueling Fed tightening bets – another Yen selloff mirroring the markets’ post-NFP reaction may be triggered.
British Pound Forecast - British Pound Forecast to Hit Further Lows versus USD
GBP/USD slipped to a fresh monthly low of 1.5568 as U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls marked the largest advance since January 2012.
The downside targets for GBP/USD remain favored as price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) retain the bearish trends from back in July, and another batch of positive data prints out of the U.S. may generate fresh monthly lows in the exchange rate as market participants see the Fed normalizing monetary policy ahead of the BoE.
Gold Forecast - Gold Stalls Near Key Resistance After Largest Rally in Over 2 Years
From a technical standpoint, Monday’s rally into $1220 completed a 100% extension off the November low and we’ll maintain more neutral stance heading into next week while noting a medium-term constructive outlook while above $1175/80.