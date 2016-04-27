FxWirePro: Japanese Yen Gain in Early Asia, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: Japanese Yen Gain in Early Asia, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

27 April 2016, 06:06
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
178

FxWirePro: Japanese Yen Gain in Early Asia, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

  • USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.19 marks. 
  • It made intraday high at 111.34 and low at 111.10 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. 
  • A sustained close above 111.23 will take the parity higher towards 111.88/112.60 and 113.42 levels respectively. 
  • Alternatively, a break below 110.95 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 110.32, 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively. 
  • Later today US will release interest rate decision while tomorrow BOJ will announce monetary policy statements.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Japanese Yen, Fxwirepro, Intraday Bias, Remains Neutral, Gain in Early Asia