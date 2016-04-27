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FxWirePro: Japanese Yen Gain in Early Asia, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
- USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.19 marks.
- It made intraday high at 111.34 and low at 111.10 levels.
- Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.
- A sustained close above 111.23 will take the parity higher towards 111.88/112.60 and 113.42 levels respectively.
- Alternatively, a break below 110.95 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 110.32, 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively.
- Later today US will release interest rate decision while tomorrow BOJ will announce monetary policy statements.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com