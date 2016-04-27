FxWirePro: Japanese Yen Gain in Early Asia, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/JPY is currently trading around 111.19 marks.

is currently trading around 111.19 marks. It made intraday high at 111.34 and low at 111.10 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A sustained close above 111.23 will take the parity higher towards 111.88/112.60 and 113.42 levels respectively.

Alternatively, a break below 110.95 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 110.32, 109.48 and 107.87 levels respectively.

Later today US will release interest rate decision while tomorrow BOJ will announce monetary policy statements.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









