

Gold (#XAUUSD): 2 Scenarios For This Week Explained 🟡





⚠️Gold closed this week, approaching a solid daily resistance.

Depending on the reaction of the price to that structure, I see 2 potential scenarios for next week.





Bullish Scenario

If the price breaks and closes above 2010 resistance on a daily,

a bullish continuation will be expected to 2060 level.





Bearish Scenario

The price may respect the underlined resistance.

1917 - 1940 is the closest strong support.

If the price drops and closes below that area,

a bearish continuation will be expected to 1891.





Wait for a breakout and then follow the market.

For Additional confirmation use: ROC Indicator

Contact information:

Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/forextradingstrategies4us

Email: info@forexobroker.com



