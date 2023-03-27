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Gold (#XAUUSD): 2 Scenarios For This Week Explained 🟡
⚠️Gold closed this week, approaching a solid daily resistance.
Depending on the reaction of the price to that structure, I see 2 potential scenarios for next week.
Bullish Scenario
If the price breaks and closes above 2010 resistance on a daily,
a bullish continuation will be expected to 2060 level.
Bearish Scenario
The price may respect the underlined resistance.
1917 - 1940 is the closest strong support.
If the price drops and closes below that area,
a bearish continuation will be expected to 1891.
Wait for a breakout and then follow the market.
For Additional confirmation use: ROC Indicator
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