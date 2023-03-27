Gold (#XAUUSD): 2 Scenarios For This Week Explained 🟡
Analytics & Forecasts

Gold (#XAUUSD): 2 Scenarios For This Week Explained 🟡

27 March 2023, 12:09
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
385

gold

Gold (#XAUUSD): 2 Scenarios For This Week Explained 🟡


⚠️Gold closed this week, approaching a solid daily resistance.
Depending on the reaction of the price to that structure, I see 2 potential scenarios for next week.

Bullish Scenario
If the price breaks and closes above 2010 resistance on a daily,
a bullish continuation will be expected to 2060 level.

Bearish Scenario
The price may respect the underlined resistance.
1917 - 1940 is the closest strong support.
If the price drops and closes below that area,
a bearish continuation will be expected to 1891.

Wait for a breakout and then follow the market.

For Additional confirmation use: ROC Indicator

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#gold, xauusd, forecast, technical analysis, Gold Forecast