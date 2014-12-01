USDJPY Technical Analysis 2014, 30.11 - 07.12: Bullish within Triangle

D1 price is on primary bullish for trying the breakout on open D1 bar:

The price is breaking triangle pattern for uptrend

Nearest support level is 116.33



Nearest resistance level is 118.97



W1 price is on primary bullish since the end of October after the secondary correction.

MN price is on bullish breakout by breaking 112.46 support level on close MN1 bar..



If D1 price will break 116.33 support level so the secondary correction will be started

If D1 price will break 118.97 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing

If not so we may see the ranging within bullish market condition.



Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 118.97 resistance for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 116.33 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: bullish



UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on USDJPY price movement for this coming week)

2014-11-30 23:50 GMT (or 01:50 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Capital Spending]

2014-12-01 01:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]

2014-12-01 01:35 GMT (or 03:35 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Manufacturing PMI]

2014-12-01 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Final Manufacturing PMI]

2014-12-01 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]

2014-12-01 23:50 GMT (or 01:50 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Monetary Base]

2014-12-02 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [JPY - Average Cash Earnings]

2014-12-05 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on USDJPY price movement

Resistance

Support 118.56

117.23

118.97

116.33

N/A

112.46











SUMMARY : bullish



TREND

: breakout